Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $229.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $236.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.14.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.30.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

