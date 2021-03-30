Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 79,774 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,774 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Jabil worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Jabil by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE:JBL opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,223 shares of company stock worth $5,451,984 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.