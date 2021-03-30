Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Announces Earnings Results

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.41.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, and Services. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, LNG, and industrial facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures; and other complex steel structures and components.

