H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Short Interest Update

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.41. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.