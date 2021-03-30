Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HALL stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,739. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

