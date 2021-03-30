Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Friday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 34.97 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.44. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

