HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $2.37 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $121.02 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00058675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00217115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $542.80 or 0.00940473 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00078829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00029392 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io.

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

