Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $29.03 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,295,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter worth $11,176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth $798,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

