Head to Head Comparison: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Twilio -26.01% -5.43% -4.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Twilio $1.13 billion 47.35 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -172.17

Unity Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unity Software and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 3 8 0 2.58 Twilio 0 1 22 0 2.96

Unity Software presently has a consensus target price of $126.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.76%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $443.75, suggesting a potential upside of 40.84%. Given Twilio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Unity Software.

Summary

Twilio beats Unity Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

