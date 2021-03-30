Head-To-Head Review: Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & EQT (NYSE:EQT)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 3.66, meaning that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sasol and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 1 1 1 0 2.00 EQT 1 4 12 0 2.65

Sasol presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. EQT has a consensus price target of $17.82, suggesting a potential downside of 7.51%. Given Sasol’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sasol is more favorable than EQT.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A EQT -78.35% -0.58% -0.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sasol and EQT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $10.61 billion 0.87 -$5.87 billion $0.82 17.71 EQT $4.42 billion 1.22 -$1.22 billion $0.83 23.22

EQT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sasol beats EQT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids ventures. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur derivatives, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, polishes, printing and plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering and project services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

