Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

MANH stock opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

