Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEAK. Barclays boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

