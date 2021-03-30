Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $458,667.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00004199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $173.27 million and $458,667.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.52 or 0.00334635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000708 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

