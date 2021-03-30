Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $110.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Herc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

