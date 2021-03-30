Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.0 days.

Shares of HERXF remained flat at $$13.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HERXF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.