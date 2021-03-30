Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.18.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. Hess has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.