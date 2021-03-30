Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Up 227.6% in March

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, an increase of 227.6% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

