Hoese & Co LLP Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.01 and a 52 week high of $156.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.18 and a 200 day moving average of $139.38. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

