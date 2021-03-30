Hoese & Co LLP Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.69. 58,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $58.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

