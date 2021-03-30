Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 4,869 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,869 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 90,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.60 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.64. The stock has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

