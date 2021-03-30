Hoese & Co LLP Buys Shares of 88,268 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 5.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. 6,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,348. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54.

