Hoese & Co LLP Purchases Shares of 7,210 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Dominion Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 357,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,769,000 after purchasing an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 291,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $75.39. The stock had a trading volume of 32,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,835.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

