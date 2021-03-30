Hoese & Co LLP Takes $87,000 Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,696,000 after purchasing an additional 853,848 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,617,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,698,000 after buying an additional 476,432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,124,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,125,000 after buying an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 979,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after buying an additional 102,979 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,344. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $47.43 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

