Hoese & Co LLP Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 33,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 20,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.59. The company had a trading volume of 394,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,355. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $471.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

