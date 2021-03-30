Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NYSE HEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 163,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,015. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

