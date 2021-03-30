Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOOK. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 259,454 shares of company stock worth $3,738,175 over the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 949,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

