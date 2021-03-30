Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,711,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,010,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,370,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

