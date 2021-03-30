Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 378.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 531,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.69. 2,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,299. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $120.91 and a 52-week high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $197.01.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.80.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

