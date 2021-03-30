Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 12,980 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 688,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,706,000 after acquiring an additional 134,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.54. 4,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. STERIS plc has a one year low of $131.14 and a one year high of $203.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.51.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

