Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 34,312 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,312 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JLL stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,725. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

