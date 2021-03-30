HTMLCOIN (HTML) Price Up 57.8% This Week

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and approximately $65,933.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,855.86 or 1.00020161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033725 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00010689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00308627 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.65 or 0.00369881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.67 or 0.00686001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00100098 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

