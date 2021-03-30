Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,074 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $25,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Huntsman by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

