Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $59,176.14 or 1.00028651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and $313.78 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00058912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00264178 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.72 or 0.00939368 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00049424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00077798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00031853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

