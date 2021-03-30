Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Position Lifted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hurco Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $218.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

