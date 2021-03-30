HUSD Price Down 0% Over Last Week (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $756.82 million and approximately $1.00 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,873.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.44 or 0.00632209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 755,915,770 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

