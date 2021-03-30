iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Stock Position Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBDN. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1,373.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

