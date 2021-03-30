iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Get iCAD alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

ICAD traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,449. iCAD has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $486.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 338,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 248,324 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,246,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iCAD by 321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.