IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Sells $44,137.00 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitch Silberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mitch Silberman sold 1,070 shares of IDT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $13,642.50.

NYSE:IDT opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. IDT Co. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 39.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 58.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 394.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 48,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

