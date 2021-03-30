IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in March

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGGHY remained flat at $$12.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. IG Group has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Get IG Group alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Friday, March 19th.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.