IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $39.50 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on IGM Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IGM Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.63. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.99 and a 12-month high of $32.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.7714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

