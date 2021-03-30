IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 190,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 67,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,924 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. 543,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,767,930. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

