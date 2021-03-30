IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,298 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.47. 7,894,653 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

