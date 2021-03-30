IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,547 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $115.95. 9,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,175. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.63 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

