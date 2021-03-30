II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $88.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $77.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IIVI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.68.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $66.79 on Friday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -607.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,426,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in II-VI by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 195,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.