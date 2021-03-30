Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Image Sensing Systems stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 1,106.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.11% of Image Sensing Systems worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISNS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,541. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.79 and a quick ratio of 7.51. Image Sensing Systems has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $6.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

