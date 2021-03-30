IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

IMC International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 126.5% from the February 28th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIMF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.14. 49,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,885. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. IMC International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

IMC International Mining Company Profile

IMC International Mining Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

