Incent Price Tops $0.0843 on Major Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 156.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $104,369.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 173.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.91 or 0.00932598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is incent.com.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

