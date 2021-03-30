Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 364,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 57,606 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.37. 515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $211.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Information Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

