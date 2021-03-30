ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 11,098.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter worth $3,132,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ING. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

