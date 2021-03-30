Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ingredion by 8.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.69. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INGR. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.